New Kansas City grant program pays restaurants to feed needy families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly one in four households are struggling to put food on the table right now, according to study by Northwestern University. On top of that, FOX4 has reported on dozens of eateries in the metro that have closed from decreased business.

However, restaurants and residents alike struggling during the pandemic may soon get some help through a new effort to feed the hungry.

The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation is funding the effort. They will then provide grants to non-profit groups, like Kanbe’s Markets, which will pay restaurants for healthy meals. Those meals will then get distributed to needy families affected by the pandemic.

The goal is to help keep eateries from going bankrupt and address a community need at the same time. It’s a win-win situation to help restaurants stay open and feed families having trouble keeping food on the table.

“Restaurants have always been a huge part of my life,” Maxfield Kaniger, CEO of Kanbe’s Markets, said. “They are a huge part of the community, in how we all come together, and food brings us together. They are all going to struggle this winter. That makes me nervous. This program is a way that can support these restaurants and small businesses that are such an important part of our community while also doing what is really important to me: Helping get food where it’s needed most.”

Outdoor dining often is not an option during the winter for many restaurants. That forces everyone inside, where occupancy limits and public hesitation hampers business.

Gift card sales and carryout are helping keep some afloat. This is another way to support the service sector and help ensure good restaurants are still here when the economy bounces back.

Restaurants must apply to join the program and provide meals, which Kanbe’s then delivers.

Donations to the program are being accepted by the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation.

LATEST STORIES: