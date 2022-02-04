KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s new public health director is taking on a unique challenge — gun violence — in addition to COVID-19 concerns.

Dr. Marvia Jones, who spoke with reporters on Friday, referred to rising levels of gun violence in Kansas City as “a public health crisis.”

Jones, the first Black woman to lead the public health agency, explained that much like the spread of COVID, violence is connected to factors in the community, and those aren’t being addressed.

“This is something the health department and public health as a discipline should address,” Jones said. “It’s predictable and we know the risk factors that make it more likely.”

The uptick of murders being committed with firearms is seeing in crime totals from the Kansas City Police Department. Homicide counts have been high during the past three years, and at least 90% of those crimes are being committed with various forms of guns.

“It’s immediately urgent and concerning. We know having any type of engagement or interaction with violence can change the life course of everyone it involves — parents, siblings,” Jones said.

Jones said she hopes to see the Kansas City Health Department partner with public schools in hopes of keeping more people in classrooms, and with anti-violence groups to strengthen their efforts. She mentioned poverty and low graduation rates as being key factors in this problem.

Dr. Emmanuel Cleaver III, senior pastor at St. James United Methodist Church in east Kansas City, often conducts funerals that involve victims of gun violence. He agrees with the new health director’s mission, and hopes to see mental health issues become a higher priority.

“When it comes to mental health, I think that’s a subject a lot of people run away from, but I think it’s a real issue and it plays a factor in all the gun violence we see,” Cleaver told FOX4.

Cleaver, like Jones, believes schools need to be brought into this plan. He said he hopes to see children taught that violence is not a means of handling conflict — a vision that lines up well with the health director’s holistic approach.

