New KCK police chief planned for a cold case unit, even before petition began

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new petition pushes for the Kansas City, Kansas, police department to create a new Cold Case Unit.

Supporters of the Justice for Wyandotte change.org petition asked that it be created to focus on the 400-unsolved murders since 1965 that plague the community.

The Kansas City Police Department responded, saying that new Chief Karl Oakman has publically stated that finding a way to establish a cold case unit is one of his goals. It’s something the department said Oakman focused on during his interview process with the Unified Government.

“I am a big supporter of grassroots movements so I applaud the members of our community who are speaking up and promoting this petition, but I hope they realize that they don’t need to convince us that it would be a good thing. Solving crimes, old and new, is always a good thing,” Oakman said in a statement.

The police department said Oakman hopes to be able to form the unit sometime early next year but budgets and a shortage of police officers across the country has made expanding or establishing new units difficult.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, police department less that 10% of police departments in the U.S have units specifically dedicated to reviewing cold cases.