New Kansas City police commissioner Dawn Cramer sworn in during turbulent time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s an interesting time for a new job on the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Dawn Cramer is officially the newest commissioner, and concerns aimed at the Kansas City Police Department could make for a tumultuous start.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Cramer to replace attorney Nathan Garrett, who resigned in June because he was moving out of the city.

Cramer moved to Kansas City from Texas in 2007 and, with her husband, started Cramer Capital Management in the Northland. Her appointment is welcome news to other Northlanders, which fellow Commissioner Don Wagner mentioned during Tuesday’s police board meeting.

“I would also like to welcome Commissioner Cramer. I think you can say now that we have full diversity on the board. We certainly have gender, we have ethnicity, we also have geographic, so we appear to have it all covered on the Board,” Wagner said.

Cramer joined the Board of Police Commissioners during a time of turmoil. A high rate of unsolved homicides, racial tensions in Kansas City, calls to fire Police Chief Rick Smith and a lawsuit filed by the board against Kansas City over police funding are the major issues.

It’s why Cramer declined to give FOX4 an interview, saying in a statement:

“As a new commissioner, they have just provided me with a great deal of information. I am currently studying all of it so I can be completely informed before I comment on anything today.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also sits on the Board of Police Commissioners, has been vocal about the fact that he submitted a list of possible candidates to Parson to fill Garrett’s vacated seat, and Cramer was not on his list. Lucas had never met her before Tuesday’s board meeting, during which the mayor said he looks forward to working with Cramer.

“Commissioner Cramer, welcome. Our meetings are always fun like this, and we are appreciate the fact that you’re willing to serve and appreciate the time you’re giving to the people of Kansas City, so thank you for being here,” Lucas said.

Cramer told FOX4 she comes from a family of law enforcement and believes it’s important that everyone in our community feels safe.