TOPEKA, Kan. — The new month means a slew of new laws for people living across the state of Kansas.

While two of the laws have been highly publicized, you won’t actually see any difference, at least for a few weeks.

Sports Betting

On July 1, Kansas officially legalized sports betting, joining others states such as Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Iowa, and Illinois,

While it’s now legal in the state, it will likely be weeks until anyone in Kansas can actually place a bet.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said last month that the goal is to have sports betting in place for the kickoff of the NFL and college football seasons.

Grocery Tax

While there’s been a lot said about the idea to “axe the food tax” Kansans won’t actually see any change in their grocery bills until January.

The law decreasing the state sales tax on food took effect July 1, it won’t actually kick in until the first day of 2023. That’s when the state sales tax on food will drop from 6.5% to 4%. In 2024 it drops to 2% before hitting 0% in 2025.

Food Stamps

Some people who receive state assistance in the form of food stamps will also face a new requirement.

A restriction kicked in July 1, requires adults without dependents, who work less than 30 hours a week, to attend job training.

Younger drivers

You may also notice younger drivers on the roads. A new law allows 15-year-old drivers with restricted licenses to drive to and from religious activities.

Before July 1, 15-year-old drivers were only allowed to drive to and from work, school, and farm-related responsibilities.

