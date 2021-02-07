New KC balloon business blowing up because of Chiefs popularity in Super Bowl LV

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Excitement over the Chiefs ‘Run it Back’ tour is blowing up at a Leawood business.

Jubilee Balloons spent days creating balloon bouquets for Chiefs fans across the metro. Dozens picked up their creations Saturday in the store’s pop up shop in Towne Center.

The company is now taking orders for Valentine’s Day.

Jubilee Balloons is an idea born out of creativity during the pandemic. It started after the owner decided to drive around and throw balloons out of her sunroof for birthday and graduation parties that were canceled because of COVID-19.

The company’s popularity and unique style spread by word-of-mouth, referrals and Jubilee Balloons’ own Instagram posts.

Now they are booking and decorating for hundreds of weddings, corporate events, parties and other celebrations every month.