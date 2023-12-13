KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wait is almost over Kansas City. KC Wheel at Pennway Point, right off the side of Interstate 35, is set to open this week.

The KC Wheel will begin spinning at noon Thursday, taking guests up in 150 feet into the air, for a spectacular view of the downtown Kansas City skyline.

Just last week, a building on the KC Wheel property failed its final inspection. Developers clarified the inspection was for Wheel House, a food and beverage location at the KC Wheel.

The city’s inspection report does not mention the ride, and ICON Experiences told FOX4 the Ferris wheel is safe and operational.

“The KC Wheel at Pennway Point has passed inspection from the state of Missouri and Kansas City. The wheel has been issued a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy, which allows it to be operational,” a spokesperson said Tuesday.

ICON said it hopes to have the food and beverage location open in 2024.

Developers previously pushed back the anticipated opening for the KC Wheel once. ICON initially hoped to open around Thanksgiving, but in November, they pushed that back to mid-December.

The KC Wheel, covered in colorful LED lights combining to create countless patterns and combinations, features 36 completely enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas with floor to ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view, according to developer ICON Experiences.

ICON Experiences said they hope the attraction is a much-loved location for family adventure, romantic date nights, hanging out with friends or celebrating a special event.

The KC Wheel isn’t the only attraction coming to the Pennway Point development. It’s just the most visible.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, will sit next to the KC Wheel — along with drinks, beer, wine and sweet treats at the Wheel House food and beverage location.

The entertainment area will also showcase custom art to reflect the culture of Kansas City, sports and landmarks throughout the city.

Tickets are available for purchase online only with a limited time opening price of $15 to experience the KC Wheel, $12 for Pennway Putt minigolf. Save an additional $2 per Pennway Putt admission when purchased with a KC Wheel admission.

Tickets must be purchased online for designated times.

Operating hours for the KC Wheel will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, 2024. Developers have not announced hours for dates beyond the new year.

Beyond the Ferris Wheel, 3D Development is developing the Pennway Point entertainment district. They have plans to turn former industrial buildings into large restaurant and entertainment spaces with a variety of food and drink options.

The company previously announced a building called Barrel Hall will house Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Taproom, sausage stand Wurstl, Chef J BBQ and The Bull Creek Distillery, with an attached Smoke Shack.

Next door, TaleGate will house Beef & Bottle, Funk House and Talegate Park, with performances spaces for concerts and gameday activities.