KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Wheel at Pennway Point, right off the side of Interstate 35, is still planning to open in the next few weeks.

The goal is the end of November, developers told FOX4.

“We will be so happy to celebrate the holidays with KC, so we’re pushing really hard to open toward the end of November and make sure that we hit this holiday season,” said Karyn Wilder, vice president and general manager of ICON Experiences.

Right now, ICON Experiences is working on training team members to staff the new Ferris wheel. Meanwhile, construction crews are finishing up electrical, water and internet connections at Pennway Point.

The KC Wheel has 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas that have views of the downtown Kansas City skyline from up to 150 feet.

ICON Experiences said they hope the attraction is a much-loved location for family adventure, romantic date nights, hanging out with friends or celebrating a special event.

The KC Wheel isn’t the only attraction coming to the Pennway Point development. It’s just the most visible.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, will sit next to the KC Wheel — along with drinks, beer, wine and sweet treats at a Wheel House food and beverage location.

The entertainment area will also showcase custom art to reflect the culture of Kansas City, sports and landmarks throughout the city.