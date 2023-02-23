KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Kansas City International Airport’s new $1.5 billion terminal opens at the end of the month, parking will change slightly.

In addition to the new terminal, crews built a new parking garage. It’s just across the street from the new terminal, making it easier to park and get to your flight.

But the changes don’t stop there. Economy parking will see some updates, as well.

If you want to estimate your parking fee before your trip, enter the length of your trip on KCI’s website.

Here’s what Kansas City travelers need to know about parking at Kansas City International Airport after the new terminal opens.

Garage parking

If you’re looking for easy access, the parking garage adjacent to the terminal will allow you to park and walk across the street, straight to security.

KC airport officials said the new garage has over 6,000 spaces.

When drivers approach the garage, there will be signs showing how many spots are available on each level. And to make it even easier, once you’re in the garage, red-light-green-light technology will tell drivers where open spots are located.

There will also be over 50 electric vehicle charging spaces and four electric vehicle ADA charging stations on Level 4.

The parking garage will be open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Compared to the current garage parking, the 8-24 hour rate will see a $2 increase. Here are rates to park:

First 30 minutes: $1

30 to 60 minutes: $3

1 to 8 hours: $3 additional per hour

8 to 24 hours: $25 total

Economy parking

The parking lots most know as Economy A and C will be combined when the new terminal opens since they’re already next to each other.

The shuttle stops in the newly combined economy lot will be identified as E1 through E17.

The Blue Bus will still serve economy parking, and KCI officials said buses will pick up at shuttle stops every 20 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’ll drop off and pick up at the new terminal’s commercial curb. From there, travelers can find check-in counters and security screening.

To access the economy lot, use the entrance closest to Mexico City Avenue or the entrance closest to Cookingham Drive.

Economy parking rates remain unchanged at $7.50 per 24-hour period. You can find a coupon for one free day of economy parking here after parking two days.

Surface lot

The surface lot is available for travelers who want to park a little bit closer to the terminal than economy but don’t want covered parking in the new garage.

Compared to the current KCI circle lot, there is a $2.50 increase for the new 5-24 hour rate. Here are rates for surface lot parking:

First 30 minutes: $1

30 to 60 minutes: $3

1 to 5 hours: $3 additional per hour

5 to 24 hours: $18 total

Cell phone waiting lot

If you’re picking up friends or family at KCI, wait in the cell phone lot free of charge. It’s located at 680 Brasilia Ave., just a few minutes away from the new terminal, so you can avoid driving in circles.

The cell phone lot has five bus parking stalls, 30 limo/van stalls, over 50 taxi stalls and over 90 cell/Uber/Lyft stalls.

Drivers are allowed to stay in the lot for up to 45 minutes for free, but unattended vehicles are not allowed and can be towed.

Valet parking

Drop your keys off at the valet and catch your flight.

The valet area is located just inside the parking garage, across from the check-in hall at the new terminal. A valet will assist with your luggage, get your phone number, scan your return itinerary and send you to the terminal.

KCI officials said valet service will be available 24 hours, seven days a week. When you get back to Kansas City, just call 816-243-2019 and your car will be waiting for you.

Here are rates for valet service:

0 to 4 hours: $12

4 to 8 hours: $4 additional per hour

8 to 24 hours: $32 total

What about the old garages?

If you’re flying out of the old terminal and into the new terminal, Kansas City airport officials will make sure you get back to your car.

The airport will have Red Bus service from the new terminal’s commercial curb on the arrivals level. The Red Bus will take travelers over to the old Terminal B and Terminal C garages and circle parking until these old lots are vacant.