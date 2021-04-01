New KCI Terminal reaches midway milestone, ready to fly into the future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years since crews broke ground on the new KCI Airport Terminal, the project is halfway complete.

They’ve removed 130,000 tons of materials from the site and added thousands of foundation piles and steel.

Crews started installing elevators earlier this week. Depending on the type of elevator, installation takes between seven and 16 weeks.

Elevator installation underway at KCI Airport. Courtesy: BuildKCI.com

In the past month, the Build KCI team turned on permanent power to part of the structure. Power will continue to be added as the project continues. Crews also finished pouring hundreds of cubic yards of concrete and announced that the new terminal parking garage is more than 20 percent complete.

Terminal parking garage construction. Courtesy: BuildKCI.com

Developers also released a picture of the progress crews made on Concourse B compared to the rendering of what it’s expected to look like when completed.

More than 850 workers have worked on the site over the past two years.

Developers say the new terminal is on budget and is expected to be completed by March of 2023. It’s expected to open with 39 gates, new restaurants and new amenities.