New KCI terminal set to open ahead of NFL draft in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 has stopped a lot of new projects, but the new terminal at KCI Airport is still set to open in March of 2023.

“I’m excited about it, you know,” James Mader, Traveler, said. “It’s going to be more convenient.”

Travelers like Mader can’t wait for the new terminal at the airport to be completed.

KCI said the $1.5billion terminal is still scheduled to open in March 2023, ahead of the city hosting the NFL Draft.

“Despite a pandemic the workers are doing a great job keeping it on time and on budget,” Joe McBride, KCI Spokesman, said.

In fact, there’s a chance 39 passenger boarding brides would upgrade to glass.

“Typically, these are metal square tubes that take you there and so we want something more attractive that reflects the beauty of the terminal, but also lets people see the airfield,” McBride said.

Wednesday the KCMO Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee approved the contract for the glass passenger boarding bridges.

“The contract is for about $31.5 million for the glass passenger boarding bridges,” said McBride. “That’s part of the $1.5-billion project cost.”

If approved by the full council, KCI would be the largest airport in the country that has the glass boarding bridges.

“I mean I think it will be nice for Kansas City,” Todd Mantz, Traveler, said. “Especially for new people coming in and that’s the first impression they get for Kansas City.”

Some people like Mantz are happy about the new terminal but say they like the airport the way it is now.

I like the convenience of the old terminals, but if they kind of keep it the same or a little more convenient, I’ll be happy with it,” Mantz said.