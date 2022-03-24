KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Builders say the $1.5 billion project to build KCI’s new terminal is on pace to open on time in March 2023, just a month before a huge number of football fans descend on the City of Fountains in April 2023.

Therefore, one of the biggest features of the new space is how it will serve as a first taste and last memory of Kansas City for anyone who passes through.

“We understand that Kansas City initially had some reservations about an out-of0state developer and contractor coming in to build our city’s airport but the main takeaway for us is that we’ve been intentional in engaging minority and women-owned businesses that are local to Kansas City,” said Executive Director of Terminal Workforce Enhancement Programs Latoya Goree.

It’s a big part of the reason why the lineup for businesses that will be on the two concourses are mainstays of the Kansas City metro outside the airport.

“I think the whole airport is going to set a really positive tone for how people perceive Kansas City,” said Made in KC Co-Owner Keith Bradley.

That’s why Made in KC made a point to be part of the project through meetings over the last two and a half years.

“We want to make sure that you have that Kansas City experience whether we’re talking food, concessions, and or retail,” said Parson and Associates’ Jason Parson. “We’re really excited about it.”

Parson said that’s why there will be references to 18th and Vine, the River Market, local stores, and plenty of BBQ.

But the new space will also have unique and high-tech features like sensory rooms for travelers with disabilities, changing rooms near the bathrooms, and nearly floor to ceiling glass windows in the concourse on jetways to let travelers see everything all the time.

“We want to be delivering that experience for our customers,” said Kansas City Aviation Department Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer. “We think that’s the spirit of Kansas City, the midwestern hospitality we all champion here.”

Businesses like Made in KC are happy to help, while they also show off the long list of local makers that they work with looking to expand their brands.

“For someone who visits from Chicago, maybe they stop in at the airport and they pick up a new product that doesn’t exist in their community and they bring it back and from that it creates a whole new fan base,” Bradley said.

There will be about 40 gates when the new terminal first opens but it can expand to 50 gates over time. The new security checkpoint will have 16 lanes compared to the 14 lanes spread across two separate buildings in the existing Terminal B and C. Meyer said its designed to be much more efficient and move passengers through security much faster.