New KCK police driver’s ed program offers more than rules of the road

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas teens enrolled in the Police Athletic League of Kansas City, Kansas are now able to enroll in driver education classes taught by officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The class, which is a combination of classroom and in-car training, is free to any PAL member between the ages of 15-18 who is a Kansas resident and is in good academic standing in school.

Just like other driver’s education courses offered in the metro, students can take their certificate of completion to their local driver’s license office to satisfy their driver’s education requirement. The program was developed in partnership with Kansas City, Kansas Community College.

Chief Karl Oakman with KCK police said it’s a great way educate young drivers while also improving community relations.

“Because when you look around the country, when you have the negative interactions with the police, with young people, often times it’s around a traffic stop,” Oakman told FOX4. “So we’re trying to be proactive and hopefully we can make a difference.”

Yulisa Arreola is a 16-year-old who said the officers leading the instruction make learning fun.

“They’re making it really easy for us to get the hang of it,” Arreola said. “And actually, we learn better than how we’d learn from our parents or anybody else.”