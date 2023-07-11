KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s been more than six months since Wyandotte County’s only residential treatment center for substance abuse closed. Now a new organization hopes to fill the void.

Wyandotte County already ranks second to last in the entire state’s 104 counties in community health. And drug addiction counselors say that’s only getting worse without a residential treatment center.

George Crossland knows the pain of losing a loved one to drug and alcohol addiction. His son Drew died 17 years ago, before they were able to get him into a treatment facility. So the business owner went back to school.

“I was that passionate about it what it had done to our family and wanted to do whatever I could so there would be fewer families having a lot less impact with it.”

He was working at Mirror as a licensed clinician counselor at the only substance abuse residential treatment center serving Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.

“We always had a backlog, always had a waiting list. There were not enough beds for all the folks that were needing help,” Crossland said.

But the organization with facilities across Kansas consolidated closing it’s center in Kansas City Kansas in November.

“It was a devastating blow to the community,” Michelle Magri, Mirror’s former Director, said.

According to Magri, in the first three months of 2023 Wyandotte County recorded 63 overdoses and 10 deaths. Some of those are attributed to fentanyl poisoning, with drug users rolling the dice of what substances might be laced with.

“Just the year before, those numbers were significantly lower. Half the deaths, half the overdoses.” Magri said.

She decided to form a new nonprofit Building Bridges Inc.

“There is nowhere for somebody to get rehab treatment. There is no 28 day stay,” she said.

Building Bridges plans a 48 bed facility for detox, four week residential programs and up to 60 day reintegration. A fundraising campaign and launch event is planned Saturday where the community can also hear success stories from those who have beat addiction.

“When you see them living their lives after it’s started to fall in place for them it’s very heartwarming,” Magri said.

That event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pierson Community Center. There will also be food trucks and a silent auction.