KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is working to help people and families looking for affordable rental housing options.

The city’s Housing and Community Development Department plans to consolidate options into a single website.

The website will eventually allow landlords to post available rental property. The city said the website will make it easier for people and families to find affordable housing.

Supporters hope the site will help decrease the number of houseless families across the city, including homeless teenagers and children.

The city hopes to have the website up and running by late summer or early fall.

This is one of a number of changes Kanas City, Missouri leaders have implemented recently to decrease homelessness across the city, including a plan to create thousands of new affordable housing units in five-years.

The city distributed more than $20 million in emergency rental assistance to 4,400 households across the city. The city also turned two former hotels into permanent housing and emergency transitional housing for homelessness.

Advocates worked with city leaders to enact an extreme weather plan that makes sure people have places to stay when temperatures drop to dangerous cold levels.

