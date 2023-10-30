KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multi-platinum pop boy band New Kids On The Block has announced that they will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.

New Kids On The Block will head to the Starlight Theatre on June 25, 2024, for “The Magic Summer 2024 Tour.”

They will bring along special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

You can buy Fanclub and CITI presale tickets starting on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week. General ticket sales begin on Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

The New Kids on the Block 2024 tour is a nostalgic nod to their 1990 stadium tour, and will kick off in June 2024.