KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new lawsuit is questioning the Kansas City Police Department and its policies.

In the lawsuit, Daniel Fox says he called police when someone broke into his neighbor’s house. The Kansas City man says when officers got there, they told him their hands were tied because of a policy change after a former detective was convicted.

The suit now has some questioning what — if anything — has changed.

Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Bake met with KCPD Interim Chief Joseph Mabin after the lawsuit was filed.

“There is no assured change in policy,” Mansur said.

Fox’s lawsuit said he posted on Twitter about his interaction with police, and later that night, a KCPD captain left him a voicemail.

The lawsuit alleges the captain said there was a change in policy that prevented officers from entering houses without a warrant from a judge. The officer said it was a change after the deadly police shooting of Cameron Lamb.

Former Det. Eric DeValkenaere was convicted after a judge said he violated Lamb’s 4th Amendment rights by going onto his property without probable cause. DeValkenaere was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

“Whatever was said that might not have been a reflection of the policy, that’s a police department issue as far as I’m concerned,” Mansur said.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

“While we do not generally comment on or speak about details of pending civil litigation to ensure fairness for all sides involved, we want to assure the public that we take any complaints about our members very seriously. And we want the citizens of Kansas City to feel safe in bringing any concerns about an officer’s conduct to our attention, whether it is done through the Office of Community Complaints or brought directly to our department.”

Mabin also shared the following comment:

“I spoke with Jean this morning, and she understandably expressed her concerns in regard to allegations in a recently filed lawsuit.

“I am always concerned when a citizen’s perception of our actions do not inspire trust. We always endeavor to provide excellent customer service. In this case a citizen did not feel that way. We have multiple checks and balances that ensure laws and policies are followed. I relayed this to Jean and that I appreciated our conversation and open dialogue very much.

“I reiterated to her today as I do to the public now, we will continue to work together, and both strive daily to uphold the 4th Amendment while we keep the community safe.”