New luggage delivery service could be coming to KCI Airport, bringing jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new company, Grab My Bag, is hoping to change the way we travel and bring jobs to Kansas City.

In these summer months, as more people get vaccinated, Kansas City International Airport is seeing its busiest days since before the pandemic.

Soon, a new tool could be coming to KCI and other airports.

“Now, instead of customers landing, trying to find baggage claim, waiting, maybe being late for a meeting or not being able to start their family vacation, they get to land and go, and we grab their bag for them and deliver it to them,” Grab My Bag CEO Emory Reignz said.

Video recently released by Atlanta police shows a man stealing two bags right from the conveyor belt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to the Department of Transportation, in March, there were more than three mishandled bags for every 1,000.

Starting Saturday, passengers in Atlanta can use the new Grab My Bag service. That, of course, includes anyone coming to and from KCI who may be catching flights there.

But the company plans to be present here in Kansas City soon.

“[Kansas City is] very interesting for us,” Reignz said. “It’s a great city, and we hope to grow with it.”

Travelers book Grab My Bag on their website or over the phone and give consent to have the “grabber” transport their luggage. Customers send the grabber a picture of their bags when they register so the grabber can easily find them.

It’s $35 for two bags or less, $65 for three or four, and the prices go up from there.

The grabber keeps the customer updated along the way, and the bags are tracked.

“I think it’s great,” traveler Mariza Browning said. “I would definitely pay for that.”

“I think it could be a good idea for a traveler, especially if it’s a family with a lot of luggage, to make their trip easier,” traveler Cindy Eckert added.

In 2019, pre-pandemic, KCI saw its third busiest year since its opening, with an average day of 16,000 departing passengers.

On Sunday, the airport saw more than 14,000, a sign things are getting back to normal.

Grab My Bag is hoping to be at KCI as soon as the end of the year, but they’re already hiring Kansas Citians. They say to just check their website or give them a call.

