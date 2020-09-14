New mental health programs coming to Hickman Mills thanks to $1.7 million investment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly $2 million is heading to Hickman Mills C-1 School District. It will fund two programs focused on helping students mental health dealing the impact of violence and trauma. School leaders are hoping the programs create positive change.

The implementation is made possible through a private donation of $1.7 million from Green Light. Sarrah Haberberger, the executive director of the organization, says they’ve been working on this for the past 18 months, and had no idea how important the program would be come 2020.

“Beginning first at Hickman Mills, and then eventually to schools across the metro area. Young men and women will be guided by caring adults that look like them, sitting in circles of their peers in a safe space, speaking their truth, healing and seeing their potential in school and in life,” Haberberger said.

The programs are BAM (Becoming a Man) and WOW (Working on Womanhood. The programs were created by Youth Guidance. BAM is operating in Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and now Kansas City. WOW started in Chicago, and is expanding to the metro.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas attended the annoucement event to support the expansion of the program.

“That increase to trauma informed care, access to mental health services, and social services, will mean so many young people when they’re coming to school will have the chance to do what we want them to do,” Lucas said. “Which is to learn.”

The programs are a mix of cognitive behavioral therapy, group therapy, and youth development theory along with one on one mentoring. Students will meet either in person or virtually each week starting in January.

Hickman Mills C-1 School Board president, Cecil Wattree, was happy to bring the program into the district.

“This is something that will substantially make a difference in our district and our community. To be able to provide much needed service that’s been needed in south KC,” Wattree said.

“We care about you. We care about the future here in Hickman Mills,” Lucas said. “We care about the future in Kansas City, and all of our young people in Kansas City, and I thank Green Light for helping make that investment.”

Youth Guidence says other cities who are using BAM and WOW saw positive changes in their students. Teens involved in the BAM program were less likely to be arrested, and girls involved in WOW had a reduction in symptoms of PTSD and depression.