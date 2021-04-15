New Missouri beer will help duplicate Kansas City’s veteran village in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting May 4, there’s a whole new reason to raise a glass for Missouri veterans.

Missouri’s ‘4 Hands Brewing Company’ is rolling out a new pale ale called ‘State Wide.’

A portion of every ‘State Wide’ purchase will be donated to Veterans Community Project. Using Kansas City as a blueprint, St. Louis will build its own village of 50 tiny homes with on-site, wraparound support services for Missouri veterans.

“We’ve had 1,000 cities in the country come to us and say, ‘we want to do your model in our city’,” said Chris Admire, executive director at KC’s Veterans Community Project.

The logo for the new brew is an artistic rendition of the Missouri state flag.

“They’ve taken the state flag and turned it into a real cool logo with our St. Louis and our Kansas City locations, calling it ‘State Wide’, this is awesome,” Admire told FOX4.

The 4-packs of 16 ounce cans of ‘State Wide’ will be sold wherever you can buy ‘4 Hands’ products.

“This is a chance for us to be more than beer, to more of Missouri, with the launch of ‘State Wide’,” said Jeremy Danner with ‘4 Hands’. “We wanted to pick a statewide charity partner and it just so happened veterans community project was launching a St. Louis campus around the same time.”

