KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines announced a new non-stop flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas that departs Tuesday afternoon.

Frontier Airlines flight 2031 is planning to depart the Kansas City International Airport at 2:40 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 3:43 p.m. local time.

The trip is a three-hour and three-minute flight and travelers can book their flights at $204 and prices low as $114 throughout this week.

“Frontier is delighted to add Las Vegas to our roster of nonstop destinations from Kansas City,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said. “Not only do consumers in the greater Kansas City area now have a new low-fare option to travel to the Entertainment Capital of the U.S., but we also offer a number of connecting destinations from LAS to cities across the U.S. and Mexico.”

Frontier Airlines will provide remarks and ribbon cutting to officially welcome the travelers at Terminal C Gate 76 at 1:20 p.m. through the security checkpoint near the front end of the terminal.

Early in the summer Delta Airlines expanded its flights and offered daily nonstop flights between Kansas City and New York’s JFK Airport. In addition, a flight to Toronto is available on Air Canada Airlines’ nonstop services.

