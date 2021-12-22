New ‘Olathe Flowers’ sculpture to be installed next fall

OLATHE, Kan. — On Tuesday the Olathe City Council unanimously approved an agreement for a new sculpture to be built within a roundabout at the intersection of Sheridan Street and Ridgeview Road.

Project location map

Of the 82 submissions the Public Art Committee received, city leaders selected a sculpture titled “Olathe Flowers” to fill the roundabout space.

Rendering of Olathe Flowers art installation

The sculpture will consist of five stems approximately 17-20 feet tall. Each stem will have 50-75 blooms made of amber, violet and blue acrylic rods.

The $75,000 project will be paid for with $50,000 from the city’s Public Art Fund; the remaining costs will be covered by funds from the Ridgeview Improvement Project.

The new sculpture is expected to be installed next fall.