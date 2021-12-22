New ‘Olathe Flowers’ sculpture to be installed next fall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. — On Tuesday the Olathe City Council unanimously approved an agreement for a new sculpture to be built within a roundabout at the intersection of Sheridan Street and Ridgeview Road. 

Project location map

Of the 82 submissions the Public Art Committee received, city leaders selected a sculpture titled “Olathe Flowers” to fill the roundabout space.   

Rendering of Olathe Flowers art installation

The sculpture will consist of five stems approximately 17-20 feet tall. Each stem will have 50-75 blooms made of amber, violet and blue acrylic rods. 

The $75,000 project will be paid for with $50,000 from the city’s Public Art Fund; the remaining costs will be covered by funds from the Ridgeview Improvement Project.

The new sculpture is expected to be installed next fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first