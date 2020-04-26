New online tool connects Missouri families to locally grown produce

Going frozen means you can enjoy your favorite berries or peaches during wintertime. It also means less spoilage, allowing you to enjoy produce when it’s close to its nutritional best — that is, whenever you decide to consume it.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri has created a “food finder” map to help families find locally grown food sources.

So far, 160 produce growers, farmers, and local grocery stores are listed on the map with their location, contact information, and hours of operation.

Customers can use this map to find the closest local grocer to them.

The University of Missouri extension hopes the food finder will create better food linkages across the state of Missouri.

Lorin Fahrmeier, Farm to Institute Project Coordinator University of Missouri Extension, said, “Connect us more to our local and regional food systems. Two, to help with the agriculture economy in the state of Missouri, and to help keep Missouri Farmers farming and Missourians in good supply of fresh, local, healthy nutritious food.”

To access the food finder, click here, or go to MOFoodFinder.org.