New Orleans nurses arrive in KC to return favor of helping out during COVID-19 surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The surge in COVID-19 has many area hospitals near capacity. The shortage isn’t just available beds, but healthy doctors and nurses to care for the patients.

In April, back when Kansas City was still announcing COVID-19 cases individually not by the thousands, hospitalizations were already off the charts in New Orleans.

“You never experienced anything like it before, how sick the patients were. We’ve never ever seen our hospital overwhelmed with such sickness,” said Darlene Nilson, a nurse at Tulane Medical Center.

So 200 Kansas City-area nurses went to Tulane Medical Center to help out.

“Knowing that I have a little of those skills to help relieve a little bit of that pressure, it was an easy decision to make,” Katie Bialczak, a Centerpoint nurse, said at the time.

Now Kansas City numbers are surging with an average of 156 new hospitalizations daily across the region and only 93 ICU beds available. But numerous health officials said Friday it’s not a shortage of beds.

“We have plenty of beds per say. We need staffing,” said Dr. Olevia Pitts, Research Medical Center’s chief medical officer.

Kansas City’s Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said some emergency rooms are overflowing as a result of staffing shortages.

“We didn’t realize over the past month how critical it was getting,” Archer said.

So on Friday Nov. 13 — exactly eight months after Research Medical Center admitted its first COVID-19 patient on March 13 — the hospital got help its with its staffing as six nurses from Tulane returned the favor.

“I feel like Kansas City was so gracious to send us nurses when we needed help, that it’s only right that we pay back the favor as well,” said Katie New, a Tulane nurse.

“It is super refreshing to know that there are people who have been in our shoes, that have experienced what we are really ramping up and getting ourselves in to,” said Felicia Carlson, a nurse at Research.

They’ll stay for a week or two and be replaced by another of wave of support. The hope is before Christmas numbers will start to go back down.