New park in western Shawnee to open this summer

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Crews are wrapping up construction on a brand new park in Shawnee. Wilder Bluff Parks is the latest addition to the city park system. The 40-acre park is located west of K-7 near 55th Street and Belmont Drive.

Rendering of Wilder Bluff Park. Photos courtesy of the City of Shawnee.

“There’s a lot of new homes that are being built out there. A lot of existing homes that have already been there. Giving them access to a park that they can walk to, ride their bike to, was something that was really important to us,” Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for the City of Shawnee, said.

The city Parks and Pipes tax will cover the cost of the $4million project. The ⅛ cent sales tax was approved by voters in 2014 to pay for upgrades to city parks, trails and storm drainage systems.

The new park will feature a splash pad, walking trails, an outdoor fireplace and a canopy tree house.



A rendering of the trail system at Wilder Bluff Park. Photos courtesy of the City of Shawnee.

“It is going to be a lot different from our other parks, so we’re pretty excited about that. It’s going to have a really unique treetop canopy play structure.It will be almost like kids can be climbing between treehouses almost,”Breithaupt said.

Construction at Wilder Bluff began in the fall of 2020. Breithaupt said weather permitting, the park is slated to open in July.

“We can’t wait to see our Shawnee families out there enjoying it and we are just really excited to offer it,” Breithaupt said.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android