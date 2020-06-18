New photo exhibit brings 250 Lee’s Summit residents together

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A new public art exhibit is highlighting the character of Lee’s Summit.

“We are Lee’s Summit” is a photo series featuring more than 250 Lee’s Summit residents.

The project was inspired by the “I am Joplin” photo display that was put together after the 2011 tornado.

“Seeing the ‘I am Joplin’ photo project was breathtaking,” organizer Hillary Graves said. “And the second we saw it, we knew we had to bring this to Lee’s Summit.”

John Beaudoin, who also helped with the project, said that the process took nearly a year to complete.

“We have a lot of people on there that are survivors, ‘I’m a survivor.’ Somebody said, ‘I am Batman,’ whatever kind of makes them unique,” he said. “So it’s personal to them and what makes them Lee’s Summit. We had a lot of fun taking those photos and that process became a year long process.”

People who visit the art project can participate by taking a photo at an installed quote bubble and uploading it to the “We are Lee’s Summit” Facebook page.

The exhibit is under construction and will be revealed at 5 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Office at 13 S.E. 3rd Street.