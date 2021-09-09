New photo ops for Chiefs fans ahead of season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your phones and your Chiefs gear. It’s time for a new season, and some new pictures to post on Instagram.

Union Station is following up last season’s Super Bowl run with new signage. There is a new installation courtesy of AlphaLit KC in the Grand Hall. Fans can strike a pose and snap a selfie.

Union Station is open from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. all weekend.

Chiefs fans! Stop by for your Red Friday and season-opener fan photos with our stunning new installation from AlphaLit KC. Open to fans now and all weekend, 6am-11pm daily. Please remember, per current city mandates, masks are required inside Union Station for all guests ages 5+ pic.twitter.com/a9Eogz2yJf — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) September 9, 2021

While you’re in the area, drop by the Crown Center Fountains. Crews added red dye to the water in the fountains on both sides of the entrance to the Crown Center Shops.

Keep in mind that current city mandates require masks inside Union Station and inside the Crown Center Shops for all guests age five and older.