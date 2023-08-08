KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pickleball is picking up steam in the Kansas City area, and on Tuesday, Triple Crown Sports announced the city will host its first PickleCon.

The four-day event is set to kick off in one year, on Aug. 8, 2024, with over 100 courts in Kansas City’s Bartle Hall and as many as 60 vendors.

PickleCon is designed to be open to all skill levels, from beginners to professionals, meaning you can compete in a tournament of just play for fun.

Colorado-based Triple Crown Sports said Kansas City was the perfect choice for the event.

“We love Kansas City at Triple Crown. We have a great relationship with the city,” Triple Crown’s pickleball director Alyssa Morrison said.

“It’s centrally located, easy to get to. There are diverse attractions for tourists, and Kansas City has embraced the world of pickleball already. It’s huge here and people love it.”

Organizers expect PickleCon to attract 3,000-5,000 people.