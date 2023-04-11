OLATHE, Kan. — Pickleman’s Gourmet Café is opening its first drive-thru location in the Kansas City metro area Thursday.

The new location will be located at West 135th Street and Black Bob Road and operates seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This is the fourth Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe in the area, following locations in downtown Kansas City, Westport, and Waldo.

To celebrate Pickleman’s latest opening, the first two drive-thru and first two dine-in customers will receive an exclusive Pickleman’s Gift Basket.

The menu includes lightly-toasted sandwiches, soups, salads, thin and crispy pizzas, and made-from-scratch cookies.

“I am personally pleased to see the continued success of our franchisees and the inception of their third location,” said Doug Stritzel, Founder and CEO of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. “The majority of our franchisees operate multiple locations and most of them are looking to build more locations which is a strong indicator of the brand’s success.”