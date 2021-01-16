New play site coming to MLK park thanks to 15 and The Mahomies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park is ready for a makeover!

Thanks to the 15 and The Mahomies Foundation, the park will have a new all-inclusive destination play site designed for a safe place to play, celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and learn about the Civil Rights history of Kansas City.

“The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is excited about helping transform Martin Luther King Jr. Park by providing Civil Rights education and a unique, safe place for children of all abilities to play,” Marques Fitch, Executive Director of 15 and The Mahomies foundation, said.

The preliminary plan is to break ground in March, 2021, with construction being completed in the fall.

Gunter Construction was awarded the $1 million contract that includes community engagement, conceptual design, developing construction documents, performing all work and acquiring all materials.

Personalized legacy bricks are available for people looking to join in the support for this project.