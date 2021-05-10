New podcast shocks family of missing Liberty woman, raising big questions

LIBERTY, Mo. — It’s been more than four years since anyone has seen Desirea Ferris. Now, a new podcast about her disappearance is raising some serious questions.

But several of her family members want to set the record straight.

“Anatomy of Murder” is a podcast that goes in depth on homicide cases across the United States. Last week, they released an episode on Liberty’s Desirea Ferris. Comments made by her mother, Patti Tam, have family members questioning everything.

“It’s slowly killing me. Her room is still the same. Everything is still the same. I’ll do whatever I need to do to keep her name out there,” Tam said.

In 2017, the 18-year-old went out with her sister and a group of people and never came home. On the podcast “Anatomy of Murder,” Tam talked about her daughter’s case. During the interview, Tam is heard saying that night, her daughter intended to shoot Desirea up with heroin.

“I did not say that. I mean, if something like that were to happen, surely a podcast wouldn’t be the first one I’d tell,” Tam said.

Jennifer Ferris is Desirea’s stepmother. She said the revelation was a shock to the whole family and the detective on the case.

“We had to play it back. Kept playing it back. Kept playing it back, and I was stunned. I was like, ‘Did that just say that?'” Ferris said.

Now, Ferris and others don’t know where to go from here.

“We’re no closer. After that podcast came out, and some of the things that were on that podcast, we kind of feel like we’re back at square one as far as information that was given. I feel like it was given incorrectly,” Ferris said.

However, Tam said her words were taken out of context. She said they were talking about theories — not facts. Tam is pushing to have the podcast removed from the internet.

“We were on the phone for two, two and a half-plus hours, and they consolidated it to 45 minutes,” Tam said.

FOX4 reached out to both hosts of “Anatomy of Murder” about any possible editing and the context of Tam’s comments. At the time of this article’s publishing, neither have responded.