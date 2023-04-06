GARDNER, Kan. — Gardner, Kansas has a new police chief.

At the Monday Gardner City Council meeting, Mayor Todd Winters appointed Pamela Waldeck as the city’s new chief of police.

The city says Waldeck worked for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department for nearly 25 years, starting as a patrol officer and advancing through the ranks to deputy chief of police.

Her law enforcement career includes serving in narcotic investigations, criminal investigations, and internal affairs.

Waldeck was one of the finalist for the KCK police chief position two years ago, now held by Karl Oakman.

“Her diverse law enforcement experience and vast knowledge will be invaluable to the department and the city,” said City Administrator Jim Pruetting.

Waldeck said she is humbled by the opportunity to serve as police chief.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

“I plan to apply my expertise to further the goals and values of the department, support and inspire my fellow officers, and enhance the quality of life for the residents by advancing our public safety efforts and initiatives,” she said.

Waldeck’s start date is April 10. She takes on this new role following the March 31 retirement of Jay Belcher, who served 25 years at the Gardner Police Department, the last four years as chief.