New program could allow people to skip state ID requirement, help access assistance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new program will help hundreds of people access help that is available for things like housing, jobs, and other vital assistance, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, police department.

The department is rolling out its new City ID Program. It provides a free city identification card for people without a state-issued ID. Many programs require some type of identification to apply for funding or other kinds of assistance.

The police department says many people who could benefit greatly from assistance don’t have the means, or documents, needed to apply for a state-issued ID.

“We see these individuals everyday who can’t do simple things many of us take for granted such as picking up a prescription, renting an apartment, or even get cash from a checking account because they don’t have an ID to prove their identity,” Capt. Brittaney Pruitt, KCKPD Community Police Unit, said. “Because of theft, fire or loss of possessions they also don’t have the documents to prove their identity which makes the process of getting an ID nearly impossible.”

Anyone who is interested in the new City ID needs to book an appointment with Community Policing. Applicants will provide information during the appointment and their photo for the ID will be taken at that time.

Officers when utilize state databases to verify identity and issue the ID.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Community Policing, call 913-573-6262 or email them at kckpdoutreach@kckpd.org.