New PUMA factory store opening at Legends Outlets this Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Just in time for the holidays, metro shoppers will soon have more options when buying athletic wear at Legends Outlets in KCK.

PUMA is opening a factory store at the outlet center this Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. next to the Nike Factory Store.

This will be the first and only PUMA factory storefront in the metro, and the only location within a 150-mile-radius of Legends Outlets.

The 5,488-square-foot PUMA store at Legends will feature popular product lines for men, women and children, as well as the latest fashion apparel for a variety of sports.

PUMA joins Legends Outlets’ roster of nearly 100 name-brand retailers this winter.