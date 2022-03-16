KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are new reports of a crime that police say happens when gas prices are high.

Overland Park and Independence police said they’d recently taken a handful of reports of thieves drilling into the gas tanks of vehicles in an effort to steal gas.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said they’ve also seen some cases over the past week.

There have been less than 10-cases reported, and five of the crimes took place in the Northland.

Reports like these caused the Automobile Club of Southern California to warn members about the crime last week.

The club said it’s easier for thieves to drill into the gas tanks instead of trying to siphon gas out of the tank.

The club said it’s because newer cars come with a valve between the fuel tank and the filler neck of a vehicle. The value relieves pressure in the fuel tank, but also makes it more difficult to siphon gas from a vehicle.

The department said it is watching the trend, but reports the issue is nothing compared to the number of stolen catalytic converters they are seeing. Officers said the department takes hundreds of reports of stolen catalytic converters every year.

