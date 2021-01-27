New River Market apartment building planned for 4th and Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of builders are returning to the River Market with plans for a nine-story multifamily development on an infill site just east of the current ramp onto the Buck O’Neil Bridge.

Developers George Birt and Taylor McKee seek to build 303 Broadway, with 76 apartments, at the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Broadway.

The location is next to the RM West apartments built by the same developers. It will stand in place of a building they acquired in 2015, formerly belonging to Atlas Cab Co.

303 Broadway’s apartments span seven floors, above three parking levels, two of which are above grade, with 95 stalls. The multifamily units include seven studios, 14 one-bedroom units, 27 one-bedroom units with dens and 28 two-bedroom units, Birt told the Kansas City Business Journal.

Birt said he hopes to break ground by mid-summer and complete the project in late 2022.