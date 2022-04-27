KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals’ new Nike City connect uniforms will be available on MLB The Show video game.

San Diego Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Monday that fans can select the uniforms starting Friday before they play an exhibition or any type of game mode they are playing in.

In addition, the Royals are planning to debut the uniforms Friday against the New York Yankees.

The team unveiled the city uniforms on Monday paying tribute to the fountains

