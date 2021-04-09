New rules for treasure hunters in Kansas City parks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone hunting for treasure in city parks now has a list of guidelines to follow.

First of all, anyone with a metal detector is required to register with the city each calendar year and is only permitted from sunup to sundown. Historical objects or those with archaeological value or interest may not be removed from a park.

There are other guidelines that also must be followed, according to the Kansas City Parks Department.

litter apron or bag is to be worn or carried during metal detector use and all litter disposed of in trash containers or removed from site.

If an object of historical or archaeological value or interest is found, the metal detecting activity shall cease, and park staff notified.

Plants and trees may not be dislodged or have their roots disturbed.

You may only dig using hand implements and only three inches deep and three inches wide

Restore the ground when you’re finished

METAL DETECTING IS PROHIBITED IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI:

Athletic Fields

Historic Sites/Memorial Grounds

Golf and Disc Golf Courses

Frank Vaydik Park

Loose Park

Indian Mound Park

Union Cemetery

Shoal Creek Living History Museum

Battlefields

Dog Parks

Landscaped Plant Beds

