New Shake Shack in Lee’s Summit will be company’s second drive-thru location

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Another burger chain is continuing to expand in the metro area.

Shake Shack will open it’s newest Kansas City Metro location on December 20 in Lee’s Summit and offer the company’s second drive-thru experience in the nation.

“We are going to learn a great deal about our drive thru business and how best to reach our guests as we move ahead with this exciting new experience for Shake Shack,” Chief Development Officer Andrew McCaughan said. “We look forward to learning from the Lee’s Summit community and building upon this new format to enhance the Shack experience.”

The company opened it’s first drive-thru location in Minnesota earlier this month and has plans to offer drive-thru at several other locations in 2022.

Located at 12051 NW Lowenstein Drive, the Lee’s Summit store will be the third in the metro joining locations at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri and Town Center Plaza in Leawood, Kansas.

In celebration of the Lee’s Summit grand opening, the burger chain will be decorated with holiday lights and fixtures and donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to the KC Pet Project.