New Showtime series ‘Love Fraud’ tells stories of alleged conman, Johnson County women

OLATHE, Kan. — A docuseries called “Love Fraud” premieres on Showtime this Sunday centered around Richard Scott Smith.

Women tell stories of being beaten and bilked out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by the man who international headlines have labeled a conman and a bigamist.

“He is not stupid. He knows exactly what he’s doing and knows exactly what to do to pull them in,” said Carla Campbell, an Olathe bounty hunter with Mannie’s Bonding Co. who is featured in the series.

Sandi, who lived in the Northland in 2015, became engaged to Smith after only a few months. But she said Smith became angry when she wouldn’t combine their checking accounts.

“Things went down hill very fast,” she said.

They spilled over one night in an Iowa hotel room.

“He kept beating me and beating me, and I said you are going to kill me. He kept going at it, and I was balled up on the floor and I thought I was going to die right there,” Sandi said.

Smith was arrested for domestic assault, and that’s when police would tell her something she couldn’t believe.

“It was just shocking, shocking,” she said.

Her fiancee had just married someone else three days earlier in Las Vegas.

“My brother-in-law saw the blog at 3 o’clock in the morning, and that’s when all heck broke loose, and I started finding out about him.”

That blog created by one of Smith’s ex-wives from 2012 expanded to several women telling stories of finding out about multiple marriages and alleged cons.

“I was wife number nine,” one woman says in a trailer for “Love Fraud.”

A different woman can be heard saying, “$100,000, $700,000, I lost everything.”

Smith was arrested in Johnson County for identity theft and forgery in 2017. The forgery charges were later dropped. Campbell first bailed Smith out of jail.

But now the woman who underwent chemotherapy Friday morning before speaking to FOX4 with her hospital bracelet still on her arm said, “I’m not dying until I get Rick Smith behind bars.”

The series chronicles Campbell’s efforts to help track down Smith when he violated his probation.

“It amazes me what I have found out the past three years with these women. I didn’t know there were people out there like this in the world,” Campbell said.

But that arrest only led to more probation, that Smith is now serving in Johnson County, Kansas. He was sentenced to six months in Iowa for the assault and 10 months at the Johnson County Courthouse for identity theft.

“We know that he’s still affecting women in the Kansas City area because they’ve come forward and this is what we are wanting to stop,” Sandi said of her desire to take part in the series.

FOX4 found Smith was also ordered to pay more than $100,000 in a Missouri civil suit to a woman featured in “Love Fraud.”