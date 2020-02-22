New sign honoring Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs goes up at Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new sign up to honor the Super Bowl Champions at Union Station.

The sign features white and red lights and reads, "Long Liv the Champs!"

Alpha-Lit KC is the company behind the sign, and owner Lyndsey Coday said fans seem to love it.

"I just love that this is for fans of all ages. Children and young adults, just everybody can enjoy these lights. Everybody can show their pride for their city."

The sign will only be on display Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to shooting a few photos, on Saturday you can have a chance to meet offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz.

Schwartz, KC Wolf and Chiefs cheerleaders will be at Union Station from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

To meet Schwartz and get an autograph, you must purchase a ticket at the Union Station Ticket Office. Tickets are limited.

Meeting KC Wolf and the cheerleaders does not cost.