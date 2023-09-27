KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playing soccer in the northland got a little easier on Wednesday when the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department opened up four new soccer fields, adding up to more than a half million square feet of new usable space.

“For today, it’s soccer,” said Northland Sports Alliance President Ben Keefe. “So come the spring, we’ll probably have lacrosse out here, we’ll have other sports out here.”

That kind of versatility can create a lot of different reasons for visitors to come to the fields at the corner of 29 Highway and 152.

New office and industrial development are happening nearby and just more than $850,000 brings recreational options to a growing part of the metro.

“So, you basically took an unplayable space, grated it, completely transformed it, irrigated it, lined it, and now maintained it with that money,” Keefe said.

Nearby, Creekside Baseball Park opened two summers ago and estimates that it brought in about a million visitors from all over the region each summer. While they’re in Parkville, many of those people spent money at local stores and restaurants, spreading out the economic impact.

The soccer fields meet different youth sports need and will be focused more on local teams in the KC region but will only continue to draw more people as future phases are built out.

“We still have some challenges out here,” said Kansas City Parks and Recreation Director Chris Cotten. “We still need to find funding to run an additional water line to the facility, we’d like to have restrooms out here, and a concession stand one day so we still have some fundraising to do.”

In the meantime, the new playing space solves the top problem Cotten and Keefe have faced so far: finding available and convenient fields for teams that request them.

“The next closest fields that we can put our kids on are about five miles down the road…so it’s another 15-minute drive for folks to get out there so this easier, more convenient for folks to get their kids to the park,” Keefe said.