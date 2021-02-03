New speed project to combat dangerous driving in Missouri brings eye-opening results

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a project Monday evening to stop dangerous driving on what’s considered a deadly stretch of highway.

In 2020, 11 people died in crashes and there were 62 other injury crashes on Highway 367. State police set up a speed enforcement zone last night from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. between Lindbergh and the St. Louis City limits.

“Throughout the evening, troopers wrote 11 speeding tickets, five tickets for no insurance, three to four didn’t have a driver’s license, and there were several other nonmoving violations, including no registration and one driving intoxicated,” said Corporal Dallas Thompson, MSHP spokesman.

But what is most concerning to the state patrol is eight vehicles refused to pull over upon seeing police lights and hearing sirens. They raced away, eluding state police.

“We didn’t pursue them on traffic violations because the time of day and traffic conditions,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t safe to pursue at that point in time.”

The state highway patrol hope to do more projects like this on Highway 367 and other highways in the St. Louis area this year. Thompson said too many people are driving reckless with no fear.

“These speeds they’re driving are really high; 20-30-40 over the closest speed limit,” he said. “We’ve seen troopers reporting stopping them at 120-140 miles per hour.”