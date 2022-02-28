ATLANTA — Sporting Kansas City loss the season opener 3-1 to Atlanta United, and while manager Peter Vermes looks to work out the kinks in his lineup, he was able to see some valuable minutes from some new additions to the squad.

Uri Rosell

Midfielder Uri Rosell returned to the spot he held almost a decade ago as he anchored the defensive midfield.

Rosell completed 84.8% of his passes and had two interceptions before coming off injured in the 50th minute.

An arrant pass on the defensive side of the field led to Atlanta’s first goal of the night, aiding in the home team’s counter attack that helped secure the victory.

Sporting won the possession battle, so his minutes were valuable, but more will be asked for Rosell and other defensive midfielders who look to fill the void left by Ilie Sanchez who is now with LAFC.

Logan Ndenbe

22-year-old Belgian left back Logan Ndenbe played all 90 minutes in his first taste of MLS action.

While he completed 85.7% of his passes and provided a jolt of energy on the offensive end, he left space behind, again aiding in Atlanta’s counterattack.

“I thought Logan was really good going forward a lot and his engine was pretty strong for the game. Maybe a little overzealous a few times,” Vermes said. “There are situations where players were back to belly with him and he just really needed to keep him in that position.”

His one-on-one ability did lead to some fouls in good attacking position, but Sporting was unable to capitalize.

Ndenbe will likely split time at the position with veteran left back Ben Sweat who did not play in Sporting’s season opener.

“He’s got a good mentality. Again, he’s just learning our League and that’s what’s going to happen with a few of these guys that need to be in games,” Vermes said. “They need to figure it out. They need to see games at this pace and at this level.”

Marinos Tzionis

Marinos Tzionis debuted for 13 minutes in the loss, coming in for Jose Mauri, who had come on for an injured Rosell early in the second half.

As Vermes looked to add more offense on the field, he added the young Cypriot to provide a spark.

“It wasn’t a game where we were trying to possess the ball. We needed to be in this up and down game at that point, and so it really changed at that moment as you could see,” Vermes said.

Tzionis did not have a lot of time to make an impact, but showed good ability on the ball. His versatility to play at the winger and midfield position will give Vermes a valuable rotation piece, dependent on how each game is rolling out.

“We just tried to tell him the area in which he was going to function in. Push the game, see if you can make something happen because obviously he can score and also he can give a final pass,” Vermes said.

Next

Sporting KC now head back to Children’s Mercy Park for the home opener against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, March 5.

Other new additions like Kortne Ford, Robert Voloder will look to earn minutes on the pitch and SKC will hope to get closer to Montenegrin forward Nikola Vujnovic being available.