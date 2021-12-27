New store focusing on local makers in Kansas City, Kansas’ Strawberry Hill neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new retail store is catering to customers from the Kansas side of the state line.

Strawberry Hill Forever recently opened in the Strawberry Hill Neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

Owner Kathy Hanis grew up there and decided to try her hand at retail. The shop sells local art, clothing, accessories and home décor, among other items.

“You know, we’re small right now, but we’re growing. There’s a lot to be done to promote the area and I think it really enhances the neighborhood,” Hanis said.

You’ll find Strawberry Hill-themed items like painted rocks and t-shirts as well as work from local artists, including several Chiefs-themed paintings.

“Many of the artists grew up on the hill. They know the neighborhood. I know the neighborhood ’cause I grew up over here and I see the potential of spreading the word of all the good things going on not just in Strawberry Hill, but throughout Kansas City, Kansas.”

You can learn more about Strawberry Hill Forever by visiting them in person at 406 N. 5th Street in KCK. You can also visit their Facebook page here.