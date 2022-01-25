New sturdier fence around Kansas City’s City Hall raising questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New sturdier fencing now cemented into areas around Kansas City’s City Hall isn’t permanent according to a Kansas City spokesperson.

Walking by you can’t help but notice the fence and wonder why it’s there.

“I suppose it’s to prevent vandalism maybe,” Bill Whitt thought.

The fencing replaces the more temporary-looking fencing that had been in place since last summer shortly after a collapse of a Florida building. Inspections revealed an aging and damaged parking garage below City Hall’s plaza may not be able to support the load of crowds gathering above.

“The initial fence that was put out was just sort of a chain link fence it was what was available at the time and the inspection was done and we determined out of an abundance of caution to close the South Plaza lawn,” Maggie Green, Kansas City media relations manager, said.

“No I don’t believe that, I think it’s probably to keep the homeless off of the grass,” one woman said walking past the fence today.

The area became a homeless camp last winter and has been the site of numerous protests over the years. So when the newest fence anchored into the concrete went up this month, it prompted questions.

“I didn’t know if that fence is gonna stay,” Lashaunda Cole said.

“It does look fairly permanent,” Whitt added.

But the city said don’t worry, it’s still just construction fencing needed for the $22 million project to repair the city parking garage below, and to make the building’s south entrance more secure and ADA compliant.

“As soon as its done in summer of 2024 we will go back and restore that open public plaza that we all love and know well,” Green said.

Green said the city is working on banners they can hang along the fence now to provide more information and construction timeline updates. An exact cost of the fence, installation and removal was not immediately available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.