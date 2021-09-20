New support group for students impacted by sexual violence to meet at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A new support group will begin meeting this week at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

The group aims to provide support and other resources for students who have been impacted by sexual or gender-based violence.

The support group will need Thursday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Crimson & Blue Room at Watkins Health Center.

Starting this week, there is a new support group for students who have been impacted by any form of sexual or gender-based violence. The group will meet at Watkins Health Center in room 2401. Questions? Contact care (at) https://t.co/ov7TvX011T. pic.twitter.com/xiql8qDp7I — KUSAPEC (@KU_SAPEC) September 20, 2021

The first meeting will take place less than two weeks after protesters gathered outside a KU fraternity. They held the “No Means No” rally at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house near the KU campus.

The rally stemmed from an alleged sexual assault at the fraternity house earlier this month. Protesters said they want to make sure the investigation into the assault claims is taken seriously.

Phi Kappa Psi released a statement last week:

“On Sunday, September 12, Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of Saturday, September 11. University of Kansas officials were immediately notified so a full and prompt investigation could be initiated. Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham issued a message to students Sept. 14:

“Reports of sexual assault require extreme care to ensure the health, welfare and rights of all individuals involved. In this particular instance, we can confirm that the university and local law enforcement are aware of a reported sexual assault at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house off campus, and we have initiated our investigatory process. Fraternity leaders have been cooperative.“

The entire message from the University of Kansas is available to read online.