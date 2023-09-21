Travelers’ satisfaction with Kansas City International Airport is improving, which comes as no surprise to those who have passed through its new terminal.

According to the J.D. Power Inc.’s 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday, air travel satisfaction is up overall, due to updated terminal facilities across the U.S.; better food and beverage and retail service; and improved baggage claim.

J.D. Power reports Kansas City ranks in the middle of the pack at 13 of 27, beating out several major airports in the large-sized category, including LaGuardia Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Airports scoring the highest in customer satisfaction were Detroit (mega), Minneapolis-Saint Paul (mega), Tampa (large), John Wayne (large), Indianapolis (medium) and Southwest Florida (medium).

KCI saw a big improvement from 2022’s survey, which put the airport third from the lowest, at 25 of 27 in the large category.

