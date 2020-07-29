New t-shirts say thank you to Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for his work in healthcare field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians have a new way to honor a local hero.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the upcoming season.

He’s a doctor and said he was opting out in order to care for patients who may be impacted by COVID-19.

RELATED: Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 NFL season, citing job in health care field

Now, Modern Man Supply Co. is releasing a t-shirt that reads “Merci Docteur Duvernay-Tardif.”

Modern Man Supply Co. owner Josh Wilson says 50% of proceeds will go to the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation.

Wilson says, in speaking with Duvernay-Tardif’s agent, he learned that walking away from the NFL season was an agonizing decision for the player.

“He didn’t want to feel like he was letting the city of Kansas City down. And that was one thing that through this shirt and through posting on social media and stuff, that’s what I want the message to him to be is like you did not let us down at all. We’re proud of you.”

The t-shirt comes in men’s and women’s fits and retails for $28. You can buy them here.