KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Taco Bell Cantina has opened in Kansas City and is just weeks away from its grand opening celebration.

Located at 4111 Broadway in Westport, this is the first cantina in either Kansas or Missouri.

A spokesperson for California-based Diversified Restaurant Group confirmed the restaurant is opening Thursday. It’s grand opening is scheduled for Friday, March 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Kansas City’s DJ Ashton Martin will be in attendance for the event, and there will be giveaways, food samplings, and appearances by Mac the Maverick and celebrity athletes, according to DRG.

The new restaurant comes complete with the traditional Taco Bell menu, a full bar and more. Customers can also expect new menu additions like the cantina’s signature Twisted Freezes — a Baja Blast Freeze with your choice of alcohol — along with an assortment of beer, wine and sangria.

The new Taco Bell Cantina will be decked out in Kansas City sports décor. DRG has worked with artists to cover the walls in colorful murals celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC.

The new Taco Bell Cantina, located at 4111 Broadway, will be the first in either Kansas or Missouri. (Rendering courtesy Diversified Restaurant Group)

Tom Douglas, DRG’s Sr. Vice President for the KC region, previously told FOX4 it was important to the company to work with local muralists because DRG wants to strengthen its bond with Kansas City and its bond with the artistic community in Westport.

Douglas said Kansas City was a natural fit for its next Taco Bell Cantina. The company already has five cantina locations across the U.S. and over 60 traditional Taco Bells in the Kansas City area. Douglas said Westport in particular was an appealing neighborhood for their next cantina.

“Many of the residents of the homes/apartments in the area align with our target customer,” he told FOX4 in December. “Beyond that, Westport felt like a natural fit with the other unique restaurant and entertainment venues and walkability.”